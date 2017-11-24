A walker has been rescued following a six-hour search in darkness and near-freezing conditions on hills in southern Scotland.

The man alerted emergency services after becoming disorientated while trying to reach a remote bothy in the Langholm area at 16:00 on Thursday.

Twenty members of the Moffat Mountain Rescue team were deployed, along with a search unit from Police Scotland and a rescue helicopter from Wales.

The man was eventually found at 22:00.

The walker, who had his dog with him, was said to be cold but otherwise well.

Rescuers said the missing man had only patchy communication with the emergency teams, which had made it difficult to pinpoint his location.

The breakthrough eventually came when a local shepherd helped review the search areas.

It saw rescuers deployed to a remote forest track where the man's car was discovered.

The missing walker was found a short time later.