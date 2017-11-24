Image copyright Google Image caption The second phase of the project would see a major overhaul of Dumfries Academy

The second phase of a multi-million pound schools overhaul in Dumfries is being held up while a financial package is put in place.

A report on school enrolment in the region revealed that a funding model for the project had not been confirmed.

It said that meant the anticipated timeline for the development had "regressed".

The scheme would see major redevelopments at both Dumfries High School and Dumfries Academy.

The first phase of the Dumfries Learning Town project is already well under way.

It involves the creation of a new north-west Dumfries campus, redevelopment of St Joseph's College and construction of a specialist learning "hub" called the Bridge.

They are expected to be completed in 2018 and 2019.

The council website said the phase two projects - at the Academy and High School along with a new Laurieknowe Primary and nursery - should be ready from 2021 onwards.

However, the latest report said the timescale which had been hoped for might not now be achieved.

It recommends that secondary enrolment admissions should continue to be based on existing school building capacity until the timeline for the second phase can be confirmed.