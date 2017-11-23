Image copyright John Lord Image caption The accident happened just south of the Skippers Bridge near Langholm

A route through southern Scotland has been closed after a 41-tonne crane crashed.

The accident happened at about 17:50 on Wednesday just south of Skippers Bridge near Langholm.

The large vehicle partially left the road and ended up trapped in a road barrier. The driver was unhurt.

Police said recovery of the vehicle would start at about 10:00 and was expected to last for a "good part of the day".

Diversions are being put in place.

Sgt Billy Broatch said: "I would urge drivers to avoid this area where possible and to consider carefully their journey if it involves this part of the A7.

"Diversions will be in place however congestion is expected which will cause delays in journey times."