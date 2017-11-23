Image copyright Google Image caption A support agency worker made the complaints about Mr A's discharge from Newton Stewart hospital

A health board has been ordered to apologise to a patient and cover his nursing home fees after complaints about his discharge from hospital.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found NHS Dumfries and Galloway had not taken "reasonable steps" to let him make an informed decision.

It upheld two out of four complaints made by a support agency worker on the man's behalf.

The health board has also been asked to improve processes in a number of areas.

The case was raised by Mr C - who works for a support agency - on behalf of Mr A about a number of issues relating to his discharge to a nursing home after admission to Newton Stewart hospital.

'Significant failings'

Among his concerns was the length of time it took clinicians to tell the patient that an operation initially being proposed could not be carried out.

The SPSO upheld two of his complaints and found:

the board's decision to move Mr A from the hospital to a nursing home was unreasonable

it was unreasonable that the board did not make it clear to Mr A before he accepted the move to a nursing home that he would be charged for his stay there

Two further complaints were not upheld.

They claimed that the board's decision not to pay the nursing home charges themselves was not made in line with policy and its delay in reaching a decision about Mr A's operation was unreasonable.

However, the SPSO found a number of "significant failings" in the handling of the case by NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

'Uncertain time'

It had not put the patient in a position to make an "informed decision" about the move to a nursing home and an opportunity for discharge home was missed.

Staff were also said to have let Mr A retain an "over-optimistic view" about the potential of an operation to improve his health when clinicians considered it "unlikely".

Finally, it found it should have offered him advocacy services during a "complex and uncertain time".

The SPSO ordered the health board to cover his nursing home fees and apologise to him.

It also told NHS Dumfries and Galloway to ensure staff comply with the relevant guidance when arranging discharge and offer advocacy services where appropriate.

A spokesperson for the health board said: "NHS Dumfries and Galloway acknowledge the SPSO findings and we are considering our response at this time."