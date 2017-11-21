Image caption The woman was targeted in Dumfries town centre on Saturday

Thieves have stolen a "large amount" of money from a 93-year-old woman in a wheelchair in Dumfries.

The incident happened in the town centre on Saturday shortly after 11:30.

The woman, who was accompanied by a friend, had just withdrawn the cash when a group of people followed her and stole it.

Police described it as a "despicable crime" and have asked anyone who can help trace the culprits to come forward.

They have issued descriptions of two women and a man they want to trace in connection with the theft.

The man was about 35 to 40 years old, with close cropped hair and a moustache.

He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans which had rips on the front.

'Extra cautious'

The first woman was in her 30s, about 5ft 5in tall with blonde, short hair swept to the side. She was wearing a three-quarter length puffer-style jacket.

The second woman was about the same age and was wearing a three-quarter length, olive green puffer-style jacket and a dark hat.

Police have asked anyone who saw them or anything suspicious to contact them.

PC Alistair Hope added: "I would also like to remind the public to be extra cautious, especially at this time of year when they might be carrying more money than usual.

"Be alert to anyone getting too close to you, or who seems to be taking a particular interest in those using local banks, building societies or cash machines.

"If you have to carry a large amount of money then split it between different pockets and bags."