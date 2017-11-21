Image caption Elizabeth Allan, Len Stern and Iain Provan died at the Jim Clark Rally in 2014, while Joy Robson, right, died at the Snowman Rally in 2013

Three deaths at a rally in the Scottish Borders could have been avoided if people had been banned from standing in the area where the crash took place, a sheriff has ruled.

A fatal accident inquiry was held into the deaths at the Jim Clark Rally in 2014, and a fourth fatality at the Snowman Rally in Inverness in 2013.

Sheriff Kenneth Maciver found no reasonable precautions could have avoided the death at the Snowman Rally.

A joint inquiry examined both events.

Iain Provan, 64, Elizabeth Allan, 63, and Len Stern, 71, died at the Jim Clark Rally.

Joy Robson, 51, lost her life at the Snowman Rally the previous year.