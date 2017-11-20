Image copyright Thinkstock

The last round of consultation on plans for a major upgrade of power lines in Dumfries and Galloway has started.

SP Energy Networks had originally wanted to build a new line from South Ayrshire to Cumbria - most of it through Dumfries and Galloway.

However, it decided that was not cost-effective and is now proposing 30 miles between Kendoon and Tongland.

The public is being encouraged to give its views on the full plans available on the company's website.

The latest round of consultation runs until 26 January next year.

Three public exhibitions are also planned in New Galloway on Tuesday, Kirkcudbright on Wednesday and Mossdale on Thursday.

Subject to final approval by the Scottish government, SP Energy Networks hopes to have the new system in use by 2023.