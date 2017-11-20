Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The poultry shed scheme is the second to go to appeal in a matter of weeks.

An appeal has been lodged against a council's refusal of plans for a chicken shed in the Borders which could house up to 32,000 birds.

Maclean Eggs wants to build it at Hutton Hall Barns in Berwickshire.

Planning officers had advised approval but Scottish Borders Council turned it down due to environmental concerns and the scale of the development.

An appeal by the firm said it believed the project respected the "amenity and character" of the area.

It is the second such scheme in the region seeking to overturn local authority refusal in a matter of weeks.

Earlier this year Glenrath Farms lodged an appeal against the refusal of its plans for a chicken shed housing a similar number of birds at Easter Happrew near Peebles.