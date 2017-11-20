Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called out to Caddon Court at the weekend

Police have said they are treating the death of a teenage girl in the Scottish Borders as unexplained.

Officers were called to Caddon Court in Innerleithen on Saturday following the discovery of the 17-year-old's body within a property.

The teenager has been named locally as Meighan Reid.

A short police statement said the death was not thought to be suspicious and a report into the incident would be sent to the procurator fiscal.