Teenage girl's death in Innerleithen 'unexplained'
- 20 November 2017
- From the section South Scotland
Police have said they are treating the death of a teenage girl in the Scottish Borders as unexplained.
Officers were called to Caddon Court in Innerleithen on Saturday following the discovery of the 17-year-old's body within a property.
The teenager has been named locally as Meighan Reid.
A short police statement said the death was not thought to be suspicious and a report into the incident would be sent to the procurator fiscal.