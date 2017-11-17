Image copyright Google Image caption David Thomson was expected to stand trial after the incident at Priorwood Court in Melrose

A retired firefighter from the Borders charged with murdering his wife has been found dead.

David Thomson, 69, who was out on bail, was discovered at a house in Edinburgh by police officers on Monday.

He was expected to stand trial next year over the death of his wife, Eileen, in the wake of an incident at a sheltered housing complex in Melrose.

She died in Borders General Hospital on 18 April, nine days after the events at Priorwood Court.

Mr Thomson was initially charged with attempted murder but after his 70-year-old wife died, he was back in court to face a murder charge.

A police statement said: "Police were called to an address in Shandon Place in Edinburgh at about 07:00 on Monday following the sudden death of a man in his 60s.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."