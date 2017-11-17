Dumfries hospital flu outbreak situation improves
- 17 November 2017
A ward has partially reopened at Dumfries Infirmary following a flu outbreak.
Ward 9 had to be shut to admissions and transfers after a number of cases were reported.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway said any visitors who were unsure whether a relative's room was open should contact the nurse in charge.
It thanked the public for its support while it tried to bring the outbreak to a close "as quickly as possible".