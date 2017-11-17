Image copyright NHS Dumfries and Galloway

A ward has partially reopened at Dumfries Infirmary following a flu outbreak.

Ward 9 had to be shut to admissions and transfers after a number of cases were reported.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said any visitors who were unsure whether a relative's room was open should contact the nurse in charge.

It thanked the public for its support while it tried to bring the outbreak to a close "as quickly as possible".