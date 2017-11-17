South Scotland

Street name charge introduction advised in Scottish Borders

Street sign Image copyright Getty Images

Scottish Borders Council is being advised to start charging for naming streets and properties in the region.

A report to the local authority said the move would help to cover annual costs of about £22,000 in processing such requests.

It said a number of councils around Scotland already charged a range of rates for the service.

If agreed it would cost £150 to name a street and £75 to number or name every individual property.

The report shows a significant difference in charges across the country with street naming fees going from £100 at four councils up to £1,200 in Perth and Kinross.

SBC is being advised to introduce its charging policy from the beginning of December this year.

