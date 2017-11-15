Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released a CCTV image of three men they want to trace in connection with a serious assault in Galashiels.

The incident took place in the car park of the Tesco store on the town's Paton Street at 03:20 on Sunday 9 April.

A 21-year-old man suffered a serious leg injury in the attack.

Det Con Jordan Sharp urged anyone who recognised any of the men from the grainy picture or their descriptions to come forward.

The first man police are eager to speak to has been described as white with short fair hair, fairly tall, of slim to medium build and was wearing a khaki-coloured top.

The second man was white with short dark hair, also fairly tall, of muscular build and wearing a light blue T-shirt.

The last man was also white with short dark hair, of slim to medium build and was wearing a long-sleeved light-coloured shirt.