Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A698 between Hawick and Denholm

An 81-year-woman has been charged in connection with a crash in the Borders which left a 52-year-old biker seriously injured.

It follows an accident on the A698 between Hawick and Denholm on Saturday 28 October.

The road was closed for about five hours as a result of the collision and diversions put in place.

Police Scotland said a female driver had now been charged and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.