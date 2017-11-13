Woman, 81, charged after A698 crash between Hawick and Denholm
- 13 November 2017
An 81-year-woman has been charged in connection with a crash in the Borders which left a 52-year-old biker seriously injured.
It follows an accident on the A698 between Hawick and Denholm on Saturday 28 October.
The road was closed for about five hours as a result of the collision and diversions put in place.
Police Scotland said a female driver had now been charged and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.