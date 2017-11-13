Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place at the town's Station Buildings

A 22-year-old has been attacked by four men after answering the door to his own home in Langholm on Sunday.

The assault took place at the property in the town's Station Buildings at about 04:55.

He was confronted by four men who "without explanation" began punching him to the head and body.

The victim managed to close the door on the men and alert the police but suffered two black eyes and cuts and bruising to his face and body.

PC Anthony Pallent said: "We are unsure as to the motive for this vicious and sustained attack on the victim at the front door to his home."

'Podgy build'

One of the attackers has been described as about 6ft tall and of "podgy build".

He was in his mid to late 30s with light brown hair which was cut short and had a goatee beard.

He was wearing a black waterproof jacket with a white logo on the front.

A second man was younger but of similar height and of "skinny/slim build" with sharp facial features and light brown or blond hair.

He was wearing a grey and white hooded top with the hood up.

The other two men are described only as being in their 30s and wearing hooded tops.