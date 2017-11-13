Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Andrew Goodfellow was found dead next to his scooter on Thursday

A 77-year-old man found dead next to his overturned mobility scooter in the Borders has been identified by police.

Andrew Goodfellow was discovered by a member of the public on the B6359 near Hawick on Thursday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was called out to the scene but he was pronounced dead.

Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing into the full circumstances of the incident and asked any witnesses to come forward.

Mr Goodfellow's family released a statement following his death.

'Generous and kind'

"Andrew was a brother to Ella and Rob, uncle of Gordon and Shona, and great uncle to Fraser, Carrie and Finlay," it said.

"He was a generous and kind man whose passion in life was horse racing.

"He was a keen rugby fan and a lover of the Isle of Man TT."

His family said Mr Goodfellow had lived in Denholm for most of his life where many friends had supported him after he became disabled.

"Andrew had brilliant carers who provided excellent care for him so that he could remain in his home and retain his independence," the statement continued.

"He will be greatly missed by family and friends."