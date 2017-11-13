Image copyright Google Image caption The swastikas were painted in and around the garage in Lockerbie

A number of swastikas have been painted on vehicles and a wall in Lockerbie some time between Remembrance Sunday and Monday morning.

The incident happened around the McConechy's garage in the town.

A number of symbols were daubed on vehicles and the wall of a nearby butcher's shop.

PC David Noble described it as a "disgusting act" at a time of "remembrance and reflection" in the community and appealed for witnesses.

Councillor Adam Wilson also condemned the graffiti as "disgusting" and said it was "certainly not a representation" of the people or town of Lockerbie.

"Yesterday I had the privilege to lay a wreath alongside veterans and townspeople to commemorate those who have fought in conflict since World War One, especially to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom and our democracy," he said.

"The fallen that we have stood in silence for over the weekend protected us from the horrible ideology that the swastika represents.

"The people of Lockerbie along with me will be horrified by this graffiti because we stand with the fallen as they gave the ultimate sacrifice to give us our freedom."