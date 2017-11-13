Image copyright Forest Enterprise Scotland

A support package is being announced for the mountain biking sector in Scotland which is reckoned to be worth more than £100m a year to the economy.

Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop will unveil the full details at Glentress Forest near Peebles.

It is part of the forest tourism summit being held in the Borders.

The £50,000 for the Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland project will help small businesses get the "leadership at a national level" they need to thrive.

Ms Hyslop said: "Mountain biking is an excellent example of a rapidly growing sector that presents real opportunities for Scotland.

"Our well managed great outdoors - and our forest trails in particular - mean we are well positioned as a premier mountain biking destination, for locals and visitors alike.

"Our first-class facilities, like those available at Glentress Forest, are an important tourism draw."

'Greater growth'

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing, who was also attending the summit, said Forest Enterprise Scotland had "led the way" in promoting forest tourism.

"However, if we really want to achieve greater growth we need a 'Team Scotland' approach," he said.

Lee Cousins, independent chair of Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland (DMBinS), said the industry was growing at a "fantastic rate".

"DMBinS has played an important role in supporting this growth, including improving the standards of Scottish mountain biking tourism and growing the number of participants who are involved in the sport, which is resulting in more domestic tourists," he said.

"We are delighted that the Scottish government is supporting us to continue to deliver the strategy with our partners across the country."