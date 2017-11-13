Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Year of Young People will see events staged across Scotland in 2018

A major programme of events for Scotland's Year of Young People in 2018 is being launched in Dumfries.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will unveil the plans for the year-long celebration at the Oasis Youth Centre.

She said it was a chance to "shine a light on the fantastic contribution" young people make to life in Scotland.

EventScotland will deliver a programme of events for all ages throughout the "year-long celebration" at locations across the country.

Ahead of meeting young people in Dumfries, Ms Sturgeon said: "The Year of Young People will give young people a new platform and new opportunities for their voices to be heard in all parts of our society and hopefully help to foster a better understanding, co-operation and respect between generations.

"The talents of our young people span the length and breadth of the country - evident in the great programme they have helped to put together.

"I want to thank all of the partners involved in supporting this initiative, who have helped to put together what I am sure will be a wonderful celebration of young people in 2018."

Among the events being planned are:

a special #ScotWord torchlight procession as part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay

the TEDxGlasgow@Youth conference showcasing ideas generated in Scotland

Diverse CiTay Festival in Perth

The Big Takeover in Shetland

To support the year, a group of young leaders called Communic18, will work with organisations throughout 2018.

One member Lauren Asher, from Dumfries, said: "I wanted to be involved in the year to help challenge the perceptions of young people.

"I have suffered from mental health issues and as part of my role, I hope to give more young people a voice on this issue so that we can change attitudes and ensure young people are having their say on issues which affect their lives."