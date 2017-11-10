Two men have been charged in connection with the theft of a cash machine from a convenience store in Innerleithen.

It follows an incident at a Premier Store in the town on 4 September.

The men, aged 19 and 26, have also been charged with culpable and reckless conduct and road traffic offences.

Insp Tony Hodges thanked the local community for its assistance with inquiries and said they were still trying to trace a third man in connection with the incident.