Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found dead on a road near to Hawick

A 77-year-old man who was travelling on a mobility scooter has been found dead on a road in the Borders.

A member of the public spotted his overturned vehicle near the Knowetownhead Townhouse close to Hawick at about 11:05.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was called out but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt John Easton said police were trying to establish the full circumstances and appealed for witnesses.