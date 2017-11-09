Man, 77, dies on mobility scooter near Hawick
- 9 November 2017
A 77-year-old man who was travelling on a mobility scooter has been found dead on a road in the Borders.
A member of the public spotted his overturned vehicle near the Knowetownhead Townhouse close to Hawick at about 11:05.
The Scottish Ambulance Service was called out but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt John Easton said police were trying to establish the full circumstances and appealed for witnesses.