A 20-year-old man has avoided serious injury after his car was involved in a crash with a timber lorry.

The accident happened on the A76 near Auldgirth at about 13:25 and closed the road for about an hour.

Police said one caller thought the car had "exploded" when they reported the incident which involved an HGV and a blue Ford Fiesta.

However, nobody was badly hurt with the car driver, from Kelloholm, suffering only "soft tissue injuries".