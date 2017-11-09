Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened at the entrance to the petrol station in Galashiels

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was knocked off his motorbike in a crash and suffered a serious foot injury.

The incident happened at the entrance to the Esso petrol station on Melrose Road, Galashiels, at about 13:50 on 21 October.

A Kawasaki ZZR600 and Volkswagen Passat car were involved in the crash.

It was initially thought the biker had not been badly hurt but it was later found he had been seriously injured.

PC Peter Valentine asked anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

"In particular, we are keen to trace a pedal cyclist and the occupants of a Nissan X-Trail, which were travelling east on Melrose Road at the time, and may have useful information," he said.

"These individuals are asked to contact police immediately."