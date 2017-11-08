Image copyright Daria Klepikova Image caption Stuart Jamieson was born with spina bifida and curvature of the spine

When Stuart Jamieson was born with spina bifida, medics warned he was unlikely to live more than two years.

But the boy from Dumfries defied the bleak prognosis - now aged 28, he is one of the world's top powerlifters.

And the diminutive strongman is celebrating breaking a long-standing world record at a powerlifting championships in Moscow.

Despite weighing just 57kg (8st13lb), he deadlifted 286kg (45 stone) - more than five times his own bodyweight.

Mr Jamieson, who runs a gym in his hometown, swapped boxing for powerlifting eight years ago.

He was initially warned that it could make his health conditions - which include scoliosis, or curvature of the spine - worse.

Image copyright Daria Klepikova Image caption He broke the record for a deadlift in his weight category at the World Raw Powerlifting Championships

But he ignored the advice and has gone on to achieve success at national and international level.

He told BBC Scotland that his health problems were a "chip on my shoulder" when he was younger.

"I got into this strange world to prove to others I could do more than what they thought I could," he said.

"The worry was it would only make my condition and disability worse and in actual fact, it did the opposite. It vastly improved the quality of my life."

He quickly discovered that he was good enough to compete at a high level.

"I started at 20 years old, and when I did I discovered I was really quite close to the Scottish records so that what's kept me going and gave me the fire to get better become the best that I could be," he said.

He deliberately competes against able-bodied athletes, rather than in para competitions.

Image caption Mr Jamieson showed BBC Scotland his collection of powerlifting medals and trophies

Image caption His collection includes his medal from the latest powerlifting world championships, which was held in Russia.

"Not for any political stance, not for fighting for any type of justice, it's purely for the fact - why wouldn't I?" he said. "I can - so I will."

After narrowly missing out on a world record in 2015, Mr Jamieson said he was determined to achieve his goal at the World Raw Powerlifting Championships in Moscow last month.

And in the under 60kg category, he successfully deadlifted 286kg - reportedly beating the previous record by 1kg (2lbs).

It was a fantastic experience, he said. "To lift at that level in a country that massively appreciates its lifters is something that I'll always remember."

Now he has set his sights on a new record.

"I'm looking to break the pound for pound biggest deadlift in the world," he said.

"I want to be the first man that's lifted just short of five and a quarter times body weight - that's roughly going to be about 320kg that I'll need to lift."

And he hopes that his success motivates others to push themselves to achieve their goals.

"I would certainly not like to call myself an inspiration in any regard, it is something that I do entirely for myself," he said.

"But if anything that I have done helps people become more motivated to do more, then I would feel what I have achieved what I set out to do."