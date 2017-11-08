Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The support centre at Galashiels Academy is being built for pupils with complex needs

Work has started on two school expansion projects in the Scottish Borders.

One will see a new £625,000 support centre for pupils with complex needs constructed at Galashiels Academy.

The second will provide a new nursery for St Boswells Primary at a cost of £600,000.

Work on the nursery facility is due to be finished by April 2018 while the expected completion date of the new support centre is a month later.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The nursery at St Boswells is expected to be completed by April next year

Carol Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for children and young people, said: "These are exciting developments for both schools and will provide significantly improved facilities which will help our young people to learn.

"I look forward to seeing the completion of both projects in 2018."