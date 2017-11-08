Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the Quarry Park area of Kirtlebridge on Tuesday evening

A 79-year-old woman stumbled across a thief in her own living room in a south of Scotland village.

The incident happened late on Tuesday evening in the Quarry Park area of Kirtlebridge.

The man fled on being discovered but made off with a sum of money from the property.

A vehicle with a "loud exhaust system" was then heard outside the house before it is believed to have headed towards the nearby motorway.

PC Natalie Wilson said: "It appears that a number of neighbours may have had someone sneaking about their properties on Tuesday night between 23:00 and 23:30 in this area.

"The man who was found in the elderly lady's home is only described as being young, slim, with a dark complexion and was wearing either a hat or a hood.

"This was a frightening experience for this lady and we are determined to catch whoever is responsible."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.