Horse jumps set alight at Floors Castle in Kelso

Floors Castle Image copyright Ian Rutherford
Image caption The incident happened at Floors Castle in the Borders at the weekend

A number of wooden horse jumps were set alight at Floors Castle in Kelso.

The incident, which happened at about 16:00 on Saturday, caused "significant damage".

PC John Rettie described it as a "needless act of destruction" and appealed for witnesses.

Police are keen to trace a group of youths who were seen running from the area at about the time of the incident.

