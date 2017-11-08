Image copyright Ian Rutherford Image caption The incident happened at Floors Castle in the Borders at the weekend

A number of wooden horse jumps were set alight at Floors Castle in Kelso.

The incident, which happened at about 16:00 on Saturday, caused "significant damage".

PC John Rettie described it as a "needless act of destruction" and appealed for witnesses.

Police are keen to trace a group of youths who were seen running from the area at about the time of the incident.