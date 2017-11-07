Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption Councillors had been advised to approve the plans near Penchrise Pen

Plans for a wind farm near the site of an ancient hill fort in the Scottish Borders have been unanimously rejected by councillors.

Historic Environment Scotland had noted the impact on Penchrise Pen but said it did not consider it of enough "national significance" to object.

Scottish Borders Council had been advised to approve the 12 turbines near Hawick by its planning officials.

However, they refused them due to the adverse scenic effect.

They also had concerns about the impact on local properties and on historic sites in the area.