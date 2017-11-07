Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have said they are treating a fire which destroyed a car and a house in Annan as suspicious.

Three adults and three children - a 10-year-old, a four-year-old and a nine-month-old - had to be evacuated from the property in Northfield Park.

Emergency services were called out to the incident at 00:15 on Monday.

No-one was injured but Det Insp Dean Little said it was clear the occupants had had a "very lucky escape" after the fire spread from the car to the house.

A joint investigation into the incident by Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service concluded the blaze had been started deliberately.

'Tragic consequences'

"We are now conducting inquiries into what is a serious case of wilful fireraising which could have had tragic consequences had the family not been able to escape the house," Det Insp Little said.

"We are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area and will be reviewing CCTV which we have been able to retrieve from the community."

He appealed for anyone who might have been in the area at the time to come forward with information in particular if they saw unfamiliar vehicles.

"I would also ask anyone who may have a private CCTV system to get in touch in order we might review any footage which may assist in this inquiry," he added.