Big Burns Supper unveils final acts

Image caption Public Service Broadcasting have been added to the line-up for the Big Burns Supper

The final acts have been unveiled for the Big Burns Supper festival in Dumfries in January.

Public Service Broadcasting and the Bay City Rollers have been added to the line-up of more than 200 events.

They join Bill Bailey, Donovan, Camille O'Sullivan, Badly Drawn Boy, We Banjo 3, Eddi Reader and Dougie Maclean on the programme from 18 to 28 January.

Organisers described it as the "most ambitious" edition of the event in its seven-year history.

It sees a return of the Spiegeltent venue which was dropped for the previous edition.

Executive producer Graham Main said: "Our 2018 festival programme is about experiencing something different by bringing our audience to our festival hub which is reclaiming its rightful position in the centre of Dumfries, at the heart of the amazing venues that help make our programme incredible."