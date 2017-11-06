Image copyright Galloway Mountain Rescue Team

A family of seven has been rescued after becoming lost in the Galloway hills.

The Galloway Mountain Rescue Team was called out by police to the incident near the Merrick, north of Newton Stewart, at about 18:30 on Sunday.

A rescue helicopter managed to trace the family and used spotlights to allow rescuers to locate them.

Galloway MRT members met the family and after checking that no-one was injured guided them off the hill.