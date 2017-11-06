South Scotland

Annan driveway car blaze destroys house

Annan house Image copyright Police Scotland

A police and fire service investigation is under way after a blaze which destroyed a house in Annan.

The incident happened on the town's Northfield Park in the early hours of the morning.

A vehicle parked in front of the house was found to be on fire at about 00:15 and the fire quickly spread to the property.

Police said no-one was injured in the incident. The cause is under investigation.

