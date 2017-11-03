A man has appeared in court on a dangerous driving charge after a 40-mile cross-border chase which ended with his car crashing into a wall.

Joseph Mjemer, 34, of Glasgow, admitted driving at speeds of up to 137mph on the motorway from Lockerbie to Penrith.

Police on both sides of the Scotland-England border were involved in the chase on Thursday.

A sheriff called for background reports and remanded Mjemer in custody for a month.

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard how Mjemer collided with a marked police car on his way into Penrith.

He then went into the town at speeds of up to 59mph, went along a one-way street in the wrong direction, overtook queuing traffic at a red light and collided with a road sign and a wall.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a valid licence and using a car without insurance.

Solicitor Ranald Lindsay said Mjemer was travelling to London to see his son when the incident happened.