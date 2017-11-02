Image copyright Google Image caption The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into the bank in Penrith

A driver has been arrested after a 40-mile cross-border police pursuit ended when he crashed the car into a bank.

The driver failed to stop for officers carrying out routine checks just south of junction 17 on the A74(M) near Lockerbie at about 09:40.

The red Audi continued south on the M6 before leaving the motorway at Penrith and crashing into an HSBC branch.

Police said the driver had been slightly injured and was arrested and taken back to Dumfries and Galloway.

No-one else was hurt in the incident.

Insp Campbell Moffat, said: "Police vehicles from Police Scotland were involved in this pursuit which concluded in the centre of the town in Penrith.

"Investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident are currently ongoing."

Supt Mark Pannone, from Cumbria Constabulary, described it as a "fast-moving incident" which had seen the two forces work together to bring it to a conclusion "swiftly".

"I would like to thank the public for their patience while we dealt with this incident in Penrith town centre," he said.