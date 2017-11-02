Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption McMenamin had denied being involved during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow

A man has been jailed for six years after a father was held up at gunpoint in his own home.

Dean McMenamin, 25, targeted Mark Stewart at his property in Ecclefechan in Dumfries and Galloway in February.

Mr Stewart was threatened and ordered to hand over £9,000 after McMenamin forced his way in.

He had denied being involved during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow but he was found guilty of the assault and robbery and possessing an air pistol.

David McKay, 32, was also charged with being involved, but a jury returned not proven verdicts.