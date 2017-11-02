Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption The wind farm is near the site of the ancient hill fort on Penchrise Pen

Plans for a wind farm near the site of an ancient hill fort in the Borders have been recommended for approval.

Public opinion has been split on the Pines Burn proposal with 54 objections received but 30 letters of support.

Historic Environment Scotland said it noted the impact on Penchrise Pen fort but it did not consider it of enough "national significance" to object.

Scottish Borders Council has been advised to approve the 12 turbines near Hawick with conditions.