Dual language police van hits the road in Dumfries and Galloway

Police van Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption The logo is part of Police Scotland's five-year Gaelic Language Plan

The first new police vehicle carrying the logo in both English and Gaelic has hit the road in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police Scotland introduced the new branding earlier this year.

The change is being made as part of the force's commitment to its five-year Gaelic Language Plan.

It said it was keen to ensure that Gaelic-speaking communities across the country were "well served and ably represented" by the national police service.

Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Police said they wanted Gaelic-speaking communities across the country to feel "ably represented"

