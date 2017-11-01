Image copyright Google Image caption The break-in took place on the town's Milehouse Crescent

Thieves have made off with a haul worth "many thousands" of pounds from a house in Dumfries.

Cash and jewellery including Rolex watches, gold bracelets, bangles and rings were all taken in the raid.

The break-in happened some time between 16:00 on Monday and 16:00 on Tuesday at a house in Milehouse Crescent.

Det Con Callum Little said they were carrying out door to door inquiries and asked for the public's help in tracking down the culprits.

"Milehouse Crescent sits off the busy road between Heathhall and Dumfries and we are asking drivers who may have been on that road over Monday or Tuesday to have a think if they might have seen anything suspicious," he said.

"Anyone who has any information which might assist us in this enquiry is asked to call us at Dumfries on the 101 number."