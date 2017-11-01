Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption A planning committee rejected its own council's plans in April

A committee which voted down its own council's £5.5m waste transfer station project has been advised to approve it at the second attempt.

Councillors rejected the proposals at Easter Langlee near Galashiels by five to two in April on road safety grounds.

That move went against the advice of Scottish Borders Council planning officials who had recommended approval.

They are advising that the go-ahead should be given this time after road improvement measures were identified.

SBC decided in August 2015 to close a landfill site in the area when it reaches capacity in 2018.

However, before that can happen a transfer station has to be up and running to prepare waste to be sent for disposal outside the region.