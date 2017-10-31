Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The home provides care for vulnerable adults over the age of 65

Five members of staff at a Borders care home have been suspended over alleged "inappropriate communications".

Police are investigating complaints about the content of messages involving employees at St Margaret's Care Centre in Hawick.

The home provides both nursing and residential care for 17 vulnerable adults over the age of 65.

St Philips Care group, which runs the facility, said the allegations were being investigated.

"We can confirm five members of staff have been suspended pending further investigation," the company said.

"The police and regulatory bodies have been notified and are currently investigating the allegations."

'Serious allegations'

A spokesman for Scottish Borders Council said it was aware of the investigation into "a number of serious allegations".

"We are working closely with them as this is undertaken, providing support to staff and residents as required and will continue to do so as the process is followed," he said.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "We have been made aware of a report to partners regarding inappropriate communications involving staff within a nursing home in Hawick.

"Officers are currently working with our partners to ensure that any criminality that may be identified is investigated robustly and that the needs of the residents are addressed."