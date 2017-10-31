Carsphairn wind turbine appeal lodged
- 31 October 2017
- From the section South Scotland
An appeal has been lodged against the refusal of plan for a 10-turbine wind farm in Galloway.
The Mountaineering Council of Scotland raised concerns the Longburn project would form a "ring of steel" around Cairnsmore of Carsphairn.
Dumfries and Galloway Council's planning committee voted seven to five to reject the scheme.
Developers have appealed against that decision, arguing that its impact had been "significantly overstated".