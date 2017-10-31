Unexploded bomb found on farmland near Thornhill
- 31 October 2017
- From the section South Scotland
Army bomb disposal experts were called out after a suspected wartime bomb was discovered near Thornhill.
A cordon was put in place and a nearby road shut after the bomb was unearthed on a building plot on farmland near the B729 at Wallaceton.
The discovery was made at about 16:30 on Monday.
The bomb - believed to be a remnant from World War Two - was taken to a safe area where a controlled explosion was due to be carried out.