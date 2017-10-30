Fire breaks out on bus in Castle Douglas
- 30 October 2017
- From the section South Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Emergency services have been called out to a fire on a bus in a south of Scotland town.
Passengers were taken off the Stagecoach service and transferred to another one after the blaze broke out at about 12:20 in Castle Douglas.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was sent to the scene in the town's King Street and put out the fire.
Nobody was injured in the incident but the bus was badly damaged.