Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Wilson was injured on the A72 road near Walkerburn

Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 50-year-old woman who had been hit by a car on the A72 near Walkerburn.

Sharon Wilson, from Walkerburn, was hit by a black Mercedes A150 car at around 11:00 on Monday 16 October.

She died at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital on Friday.

Officers said inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are under way and anyone with information was asked to contact them.

PC Paul Aitchison said: "Our inquiries continue and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who was travelling on the A72 just south of Walkerburn shortly before the collision, to please get in touch."

Sharon's family said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful, loving and caring Sharon. She will be sorely missed. We would ask for privacy to grieve at this difficult time."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.