Image copyright Hawick Flood Group Image caption The scheme aims to tackle flooding problems which have affected Hawick in the past

The estimated cost of a flood protection scheme for Hawick has risen to more than £44m.

A report to Scottish Borders Council shows an increase in the forecast price of the scheme of about £3.5m.

The project is aimed at protecting more than 900 properties in the town.

Councillors will be told on Thursday that additional funding has been brought in from outside agencies so the extra cost to the local authority would be £710,000.

It could take the council contribution to just short of £9m.

Objections withdrawn

One of the biggest potential cost increases has come from wall replacement in Commercial Road doubling to £4.6m.

The council is being advised to make a preliminary decision to confirm the scheme ahead of a final decision before the end of the year.

A number of objections have been received to the project but those lodged by people from within the flood zone or on land affected by the work have been voluntarily withdrawn.

That means the scheme should be able to proceed without the need for a local hearing.

It is hoped the flood protection work can be completed by 2022.