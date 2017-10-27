Additional Dumfries train services announced
- 27 October 2017
- From the section South Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Additional rail services have been announced on the line to Dumfries.
The Scotrail Alliance has said an extra five trains will run in each direction daily between Dumfries and Carlisle, creating an near-hourly service during the day.
It also said there would be a new early morning service from Dumfries to Glasgow, and a late evening return from Glasgow.
The new timetable comes into effect from 10 December.