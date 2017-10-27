Image copyright Nigel Thompson Image caption There will be an improved service in both directions from Dumfries

Additional rail services have been announced on the line to Dumfries.

The Scotrail Alliance has said an extra five trains will run in each direction daily between Dumfries and Carlisle, creating an near-hourly service during the day.

It also said there would be a new early morning service from Dumfries to Glasgow, and a late evening return from Glasgow.

The new timetable comes into effect from 10 December.