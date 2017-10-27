South Scotland

Additional Dumfries train services announced

Additional rail services have been announced on the line to Dumfries.

The Scotrail Alliance has said an extra five trains will run in each direction daily between Dumfries and Carlisle, creating an near-hourly service during the day.

It also said there would be a new early morning service from Dumfries to Glasgow, and a late evening return from Glasgow.

The new timetable comes into effect from 10 December.

