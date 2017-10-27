Image copyright Google Image caption The junction has a history of accidents

A consultation period has been announced on the introduction of a reduced speed limit close to the Borders General Hospital.

The A6091 Melrose bypass has been the scene of a number of accidents close to the hospital entrance.

Right turns by vehicles leaving the hospital have already been banned.

Earlier plans to construct a roundabout have been rejected and the new proposal would reduce the speed limit from 60mph (96km/h) to 50mph (80 km/h).