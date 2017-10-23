Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The disease has been detected in two Scottish herds

The Scottish government has issued a warning to farmers after the bluetongue virus was detected in cattle imported from France.

The virus was found in two herds, in Dumfries and in Stirling.

The government said the disease was being contained by the imposition of movement restrictions and there was no threat to human health.

The last outbreak in the UK, in 2007, did not spread to Scotland.