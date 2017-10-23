Scots farmers warned about discovery of bluetongue virus
- 23 October 2017
- From the section South Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Scottish government has issued a warning to farmers after the bluetongue virus was detected in cattle imported from France.
The virus was found in two herds, in Dumfries and in Stirling.
The government said the disease was being contained by the imposition of movement restrictions and there was no threat to human health.
The last outbreak in the UK, in 2007, did not spread to Scotland.