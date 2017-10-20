Two boys have been charged after a poppy wreath was set on fire and destroyed at a Borders war memorial.

It follows an incident in Hawick's Wilton Park on Sunday 1 October.

Police said that two boys - aged 12 and 13 - would be reported to the Children's Reporter.

Insp Carol Wood said police recognised the "distress and anger" the incident had caused and added that inquiries were continuing to try to trace another person thought to be involved.