Image caption Bill Bailey is among the second round of names to be announced

Comedian Bill Bailey is to make his Big Burns Supper festival debut in Dumfries in January.

He is among the second round of names revealed for the event which also includes Camille O'Sullivan, Dougie Maclean and We Banjo 3.

They join Badly Drawn Boy, Donovan, Ocean Wisdom and Eddi Reader who have already been announced.

The full programme for the festival - which runs from 18 to 28 January - will be unveiled next month.

Executive producer Graham Main said: "We are really making a big deal about the return of the Spiegeltent and we have been carefully choosing shows and events that remind our audience why they love it so much.

"Artists like Camille O'Sullivan and Bill Bailey playing in a Spiegeltent help to position the festival as a place where you can experience intimate performances."

International Development Minister Alasdair Allan said the festival was a "wonderful opportunity" to come together in celebration of Robert Burns.